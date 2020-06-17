      Weather Alert

UPDATE: Man Seen Rioting Turns Himself In

Jun 17, 2020 @ 11:20am

(KFOR NEWS  June 17, 2020)   UPDATE:  The man seen on video breaking windows with a hard hat during a riot May 31st, has turned himself in.

Lincoln Police on Wednesday said the suspect is a 15-year old juvenile who will be referred to the Lancaster County Attorney for vandalism.  Investigators said the teen turned himself in with assistance of a family member.

LPD was searching for the 15-year old after reviewing video of him breaking out windows along Lincoln Mall with a hard hat during a riot on May 31.

Millions of dollars of damage was done to a number of businesses along Lincoln Mall during the riot.

