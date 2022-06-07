Update From Police Chief on May 29th Fatalities at 52nd & O Street
(KFOR NEWS June 7, 2022) At this morning’s (Tuesday) media briefing, Lincoln Police Chief, Teresa Ewins, will have an update on the May 29th crash at 52nd and O that killed 2 Lincoln women.
Witnesses say 18-year-old, Kyvell Stark of Omaha, was speeding west of O Street when he slammed into a car turning onto 52nd Street. Killed were 20 year old, Emily Siebenhor and 22 year old, Edith Hermosillo.
KFOR NEWS will attend the briefing and have updates for you here and at KFOR FM 103.3 and 1240 AM.
