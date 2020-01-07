UPDATE: Fire Damages South Lincoln Home Early Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 7)–A fire inside a south Lincoln home early Tuesday has prompted the people living there to relocate temporarily, but thankfully all of them were not hurt, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
The fire was called in shortly after 4am Tuesday from a home on the southeast corner of 53rd and Linden. Fire Captain Nancy Crist told KFOR News smoke detectors in the home alerted two women to get out of the house. She said both of them and a cat were not hurt.
The fire was concentrated and originated in the living room, according to Crist, with a new update Tuesday afternoon. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other areas of the house and contained the blaze within thirteen minutes of arrival.
Inspector Schmidt determined the cause of the fire to be a cigarette with $100,000.00 in damage.
Red Cross officials were also helping the two women in relocating for the time being.