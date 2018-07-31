UPDATE: Family Relocated After SE Lincoln Home Catches On Fire
By Lincoln News
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 10:07 AM

A southeast Lincoln home suffered $100,000 damage after it caught on fire early Tuesday morning, forcing the family of three to relocate temporarily.

Fire inspector Chuck Schweitzer told KFOR News the 2-alarm fire in the 5800 block of Queens Drive may have originated around some computer equipment on a table, but the official cause is still under investigation.

Schweitzer said it took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.  A mother and two kids were able to get out of the house and were not hurt.

 

The post UPDATE: Family Relocated After SE Lincoln Home Catches On Fire appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Woman Dies After Being Shot In North Lincoln Home Fire in South Lincoln Shooting in North Lincoln BREAKING: Burglary At Home Of Husker Coach Scott Frost Petition Out To Limit Mayor’s Position To Three Terms City Announces Street, Intersection Closures