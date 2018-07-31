UPDATE: Family Relocated After SE Lincoln Home Catches On Fire

A southeast Lincoln home suffered $100,000 damage after it caught on fire early Tuesday morning, forcing the family of three to relocate temporarily.

Fire inspector Chuck Schweitzer told KFOR News the 2-alarm fire in the 5800 block of Queens Drive may have originated around some computer equipment on a table, but the official cause is still under investigation.

Schweitzer said it took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control. A mother and two kids were able to get out of the house and were not hurt.

