UPDATE: Escaped Inmate Arrested in Norfolk

Jan 28, 2020 @ 3:41pm

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) on January 17, 2020 has been arrested by the Norfolk Police Department.

Jamie Bear was taken into custody at a residence early Tuesday morning.

Bear failed to return to CCC-L on January 17th from his scheduled work assignment. He is serving a two-year sentence for charges out of Madison County that include possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and obstruction of an officer.

He has a tentative release date of April 28, 2020 and is being held at the Madison County jail.

