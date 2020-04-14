UPDATE COVID-19: State Total nears 900 Cases
(KFOR NEWS April 14, 2020) Three Rivers Public Health Department (www.threeriverspublichealth.org ) reported the first COVID-19 related death in Washington County Monday, that of a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions. That brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 18, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
As of Monday evening, the state case total was 871. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that updates the state’s COVID-19 case totals daily. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs). http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. It’s critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable state Directed Health Measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. These measures help protect each other and those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death, and help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.
