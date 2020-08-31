UPDATE: Condition of Lincoln Police Officer, Mario Herrera
(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2020) 5 days after being shot while helping serve an arrest warrant at 33rd and Vine, Lincoln Police officer, Mario Herrera, continues to fight for his life.
Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, said Monday: “Mario has undergone five different surgeries. The most recent surgeries, both of which occurred yesterday, are focused on the care of his abdomen and controlling ongoing bleeding. There is reason for optimism. However, that optimism, unfortunately, is within the bounds that Mario is in extremely critical condition and continues to fight for his life. I would like to acknowledge, that Mario is undergoing this fight today for a variety of different reasons. First and foremost, the pre-planning that went into the service of this arrest warrant should be acknowledged. That pre-planning led to medical staff from Lincoln Fire and Rescue being in close proximity to the address. This is a practice of our department when there is a potential for harm. Second, I want to acknowledge the immediate response from paramedics with Lincoln Fire and Rescue. After Mario was shot, there was care provided by officers at the scene but very rapidly the expertise from Lincoln Fire and Rescue was there. They then carried on with the continuum of care to Bryan Hospital. I need to express my thanks to both Lincoln Fire and Rescue and all the staff at Bryan Hospital who have contributed to Mario’s survival. That care continues today. And, the reality is that it is Mario and his family, and what inside of all of them, that is pushing his medical progression forward. ”
Blood is still a very precious commodity for Officer Herrera. Make arrangements to donate blood at the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. An appointment to donate can be made online: https://www.ncbbherohub.club/donor/schedules/zip. Appointments can also be made by phone: To do so, call 402-486-9414
You can make donations of blood in Investigator Herrera’s name by filling out a ‘Count Me In’ card at the donation site by listing his name. Appointments must be made in advance.
Monetary Donations:
The family has established a fund at Liberty First Credit Union
in response to the outpouring. Any of the branches in Lincoln will accept the funds.