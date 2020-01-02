UPDATE: Beating Suspect Identified

(KFOR NEWS January 2, 2020) Lincoln Police have identified a man in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after an assault in downtown Lincoln early Wednesday morning. LPD tells KFOR NEWS 23 year old, Tyler Henry of Waverly, was assaulted during a fight in the parking garage at 14th and P streets around 2:15 a.m. on January 1st.
According to LPD, the assault took place on the 4th floor of the University Square parking garage near 14th and P Streets. Police said when officers arrived they found Henry laying on the ground unconscious and bleeding. Witnesses told LPD the victim and a friend got into a fight with two unknown people on the elevator of the parking garage. Witnesses said the argument may have started over someone being too loud.
Police said they believe alcohol could have played a role in the incident.
