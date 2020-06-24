UPDATE: Arrest Made in Monday Night Stabbing
(KFOR NEWS June 24, 2020) An update to Monday evening’s stabbing of a 25 year old Lincoln man in the 1000 block of B Street.
Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS 27 year old, Seth Hansen of Lincoln wanted some items back which he’d given to the victim. That led to a fight, which led to a stabbing. Capt. Dilsaver says witness reports led officers to the 37th and Sheridan Blvd neighborhood, where Hansen was arrested Tuesday night.
Hanson is being held for 2nd degree assault and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The 25 year old man stabbed Monday night remains in the hospital in stable condition.
