UPDATE 4/3/20: 6th COVID-19 Death in NE

(KFOR NEWS April 3, 2020) The 6th death related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The person was a Gage County resident in her 90s with underlying health conditions. She was also the county’s first case – http://phsneb.org/.
Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick and Otoe Counties also recently reported first cases of COVID-19 – https://www.facebook.com/ecdhd/, https://cdhd.ne.gov/ andhttp://www.sedhd.org/.
As of Thursday night, (4/2/20), the state’s case total is 255. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
