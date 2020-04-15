      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

UPDATE 4/15/20: 20 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide

Apr 15, 2020 @ 3:49am

(KFOR NEWS  April 15, 2020)    Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Human Services.

The Douglas County Public Health Department reported its seventh death, that of a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news

The Loup Basin Public Health Department announced its second death, that of a Custer County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.https://www.facebook.com/lbphd.org/

That brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Saline County also reported its first case Tuesday.

Today’s state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 901. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that updates the state’s COVID-19 case totals daily. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

