UPDATE 4-13-20: State COVID-19 # Is 814

Apr 13, 2020

(KFOR NEWS  April 13. 2020)   The Dakota County Health Department reported its first and second cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Sunday.

The first case is a woman in her 30s; the second case is a woman in her 40s.  Investigations are underway in both cases. https://www.facebook.com/dakotacountyhealth

As of Sunday night (4/12/20), the state’s case total is 814 with 17 deaths.

DHHS launched a new data dashboard that updates the state’s COVID-19 case totals daily.  You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

