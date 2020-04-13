UPDATE 4-13-20: State COVID-19 # Is 814
(KFOR NEWS April 13. 2020) The Dakota County Health Department reported its first and second cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Sunday.
The first case is a woman in her 30s; the second case is a woman in her 40s. Investigations are underway in both cases. https://www.facebook.com/dakotacountyhealth
As of Sunday night (4/12/20), the state’s case total is 814 with 17 deaths.
DHHS launched a new data dashboard that updates the state’s COVID-19 case totals daily. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
