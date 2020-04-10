UPDATE 4/10/2020: Statewide COVID-19 Deaths Reaches 15

(KFOR NEWS April 10, 2020) One new death related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Wednesday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 15.
Douglas County announced its sixth death, a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions – https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news.
Burt County reported its first COVID-19 case, a woman in her 70s with travel history – https://www.facebook.com/elvphd/photos/a.636279489787003/2941280055953590/?type=3&theater.
Polk County also reported its first COVID-19 case, a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating at home. Her case is under investigation –https://www.facebook.com/Polk-County-Health-Department-138669022826896/.
As of Thursday night, Nebraska’s case total was 577. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
