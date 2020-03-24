UPDATE 3/24/2020: 61 Cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska
(KFOR NEWS March 24, 2020) Additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in several Nebraska counties:
New cases include:
- A man and a woman in their 60s who are Washington County residents. They recently traveled and are self-isolating at home.
- A woman in her 30s from Madison County who is self-isolating at home – https://elvphd.org/ .
- Three cases in Sarpy and one in Cass – https://www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/ .
- Four cases in Douglas County.
Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread continue. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The state total as of tonight is 61.