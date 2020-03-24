      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

UPDATE 3/24/2020: 61 Cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska

Mar 24, 2020 @ 4:30am

(KFOR NEWS  March 24, 2020)   Additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in several Nebraska counties:

New cases include:

  • A man and a woman in their 60s who are Washington County residents. They recently traveled and are self-isolating at home.
  • A woman in her 30s from Madison County who is self-isolating at home – https://elvphd.org/ .
  • Three cases in Sarpy and one in Cass – https://www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/ .
  • Four cases in Douglas County.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread continue. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The state total as of tonight is 61.

 

