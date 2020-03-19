UPDATE 3/19/20: 27 COVID-19 Cases in Nebraska
(KFOR NEWS March 19, 2020) The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services updated number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is 27 as of Wednesday night, march 18, 2020.
The second community spread case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was identified in Douglas County – a man in his 40s who is currently hospitalized. The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) determined he did not become infected while traveling or through contact with a person with COVID-19. He has no travel history, few close contacts and no public exposure, according to DCHD. There is one household member who is self-quarantined.
“We do expect additional community transmission of COVID-19 in Nebraska. We will continue aggressive efforts to slow the spread of disease in Nebraska so that our hospitals and clinics won’t be overwhelmed and can continue to provide care for those who may need it,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “Protect those you love and your friends and neighbors by staying home if you’re sick, avoiding crowds and distancing yourself from others.”
On Wednesday, the South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) announced its first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the 4-county health district. The individual is an Adams County female in her 40s who traveled to Europe. She is currently self-isolating at home.
Local public health officials have initiated a contact investigation to identify people who may have been exposed so that they can take next steps and prevent further spread.
All identified close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by SHDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms.
