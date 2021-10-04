Upcoming Lincoln Concerts Announced
Lincoln, NE (October 4, 2021) Country music superstar Martina McBride is bringing The Joy of Christmas to the Lied Center!
Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 20 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. She has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three wins for Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. See her live at the Lied Center this December and experience the joy of Christmas!
Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, October 7 at 11am at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, or in person at the Lied Center box office.
Also today, multiplatinum selling pop super-group New Kids On The Block announced The MixTape Tour 2022, with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as special guests.
Produced by Live Nation, the four iconic acts will embark on The MixTape Tour 2022
for its 50+ date journey beginning May 10
in Cincinnati, OH and make stops in arenas in Lincoln, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more, before wrapping July 23
in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8
at Ticketmaster.com
. For more information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales, please visit www.nkotb.com
.