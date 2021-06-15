Unveiling of Pawnee Scouts Memorial Highway 22 Signs
June 15, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) — On June 12 the first of two signs were unveiled for placing by the
Nebraska Department of Transportation, designating Nebraska Highway 22 (N-22) as the “Pawnee
Scouts Memorial Highway.”
The event was sponsored by the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation. Jerry Carlson, Vice President
of the board, applied for and presented the naming of the highway to the Nebraska State Highway
Commission last December and members voted unanimously in favor. Carlson said, “The event was a
wonderful celebration of the history of the Pawnee Scouts and their contributions to Nebraska. Their
actions are more than deserving of this honor.”
District 4 Nebraska State Highway Commissioner James Kindig attended and spoke at the event.
“I am honored to be here for this dedication. This is truly a part of our history that should not be forgotten but remembered. This goes back to a time in our history that built the area and Nebraska as we know it today. What better location but this beautiful valley where the site of the Pawnee Reservation Village was from 1857 to 1875.”
