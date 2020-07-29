Unsolicited Seeds? IN MY MAIL?
OK this year is getting weirder by THE DAY.
Officials are warning people who receive an unsolicited packet of seeds in the mail.
The Florida Department of Agriculture says it’s received more than 160 reports from people who say they’ve received the strange packages, which are marked with Chinese characters. Because the seeds appear to come from another country, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says recipients shouldn’t attempt to grow them in Florida — or anywhere else in the U.S.
“Plant seeds from unknown sources may introduce dangerous pathogens, diseases or invasive species into Florida, putting agriculture and our state’s plant, animal, and human health at risk,” she says. “Anyone receiving these suspicious seed packets should not open them, should not plant them, should limit contact with them, and should report them immediately.”
I have my guesses – you won’t like any of them.