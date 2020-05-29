There’s been a few positive things that have come from self quarantine. One of them is from Korn. The band has been working on something new – a reworked acoustic version of the song “Can You Hear Me?”. Frontman Jonathan Davis told SiriusXM the band recorded the track in isolation by “sending files to each other” while “stuck in our houses”. Davis called it a “really cool, different version” of the 2019 track, and said he was once told by legendary producer Rick Rubin that “it’s a good song if it translates well with just an acoustic guitar and vocals”.
I agree Jonathan, It’s a pretty bad ass acoustic track.