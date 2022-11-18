“Unofficial Final Results” Released From November 8 Elections

Lincoln, NE (November 18, 2022) The unofficial final vote tallies in the November 8th election do not appear likely to change any of the results published so far.

Election Commissioner Dave Shively released the updated counts today.

In the closest race, for County Attorney, Republican incumbent Pat Condon ended up with 56,707 votes to 55,926 for challenger Adam Morfeld.

Two Lincoln area legislative races also had close counts: George Dungan the Third beat Russ Barger by just over 200 votes in the 26th district, and Danielle Conrad beat James Michael Bowers in the 46th district by 180 votes.

Lancaster County’s voter turnout was just under 58%.