UNMC to Highlight Black History Month

University of Nebraska Medical Center has a number of events planned to celebrate and educate others about African-American culture.
Kicking off UNMC’s Black History Month observance is its signature event, Gospel Fest. Through music, poetry, and dance, Gospel Fest features a lineup of local celebrity, gospel and spoken-word artists. Gospel Fest will take place on February 4th from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the west atrium of the Durham Outpatient Center at UNMC.
This year’s program will feature:
- Nelson Mandela Elementary Meerkats;
- With Love Felicia;
- Recording artist Eric Jordan; and
- Local celebrity and former reporter Dara Hogan.
On February 13th Dominique Morgan, an Omaha native and the national director of Black and Pink, the largest prison abolitionist organization in the United States, will be at UNMC to present his talk on “The Impact of Health Professionals in a Community in Crisis.”
On February 20th, Anthony Johnson Jr., a graduate student in the UNMC College of Public Health, will run a panel presentation on the intersection of environmental justice, racial equity and the health of underserved populations. The presentation is from noon-1 p.m. in the Harold M. and Beverly Maurer Center for Public Health at UNMC.
READ MORE: More Than 70 Lincoln Non-Profits Receive Free Internet For 10 Years