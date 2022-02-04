UNMC To End Crisis Operation — State Dropping Surgery Restriction
Lincoln, NE (February 4, 2022) Today, the Nebraska Medical Center announced it will cease operating under a crisis standard of care on Monday, February 7th. The crisis standard was declared because of rapidly rising numbers of Covid-19 cases during January. It included the cancellation or postponement of surgical procedures that were pre-scheduled, non-emergencies.
As the UNMC declaration was released, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has revised its Directed Health Measure (DHM) for Nebraska Medical Center (NMC) issued on January 13, 2022.
The DHM suspended Class C, D, and E inpatient and outpatient surgeries (pre-scheduled, non-emergency medical surgeries) at NMC in Omaha after NMC began operating under a crisis standard of care.
The State DHM will expire on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Originally, the DHM had been scheduled to remain in place through February 13, 2022.
The revised DHM is available by clicking here.