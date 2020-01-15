UNMC Sets Another Research Funding Record

LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan.15)-The University of Nebraska Medical Center set another record for research funding from external sources, exceeding $138 million for fiscal year 2019.
It’s a 2% increase from the previous year’s record total of $135 million, which was itself a 15.8% jump from the previous year. Research translates discoveries into new therapies to save and improve the lives of Nebraska citizens and beyond.
“This steady upward trend, in a time of fiscal uncertainty for research, shows how we continue to recruit outstanding scientific talent to UNMC,” said Jennifer Larsen, M.D., vice chancellor for research. “Our faculty continue to grow in their research funding success.”
The FY 2019 research dollars included a 13.3% funding increase awarded to the College of Medicine, and the College of Nursing had a 30.5% increase from the previous fiscal year.
