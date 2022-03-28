UNMC, Nebraska Medicine economic impact tops $5.9 billion annually
Omaha, NE (March 28, 2022) The University of Nebraska Medical Center and its primary clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine, continue to expand their contribution to the state’s economic success.
According to an independent new analysis, the medical center impacts Nebraskans daily – directly or indirectly — through its statewide educational programs, bioscience research and clinical services. The med center’s economic impact topped $5.9 billion in the last fiscal year, a 34% increase since 2018, according to the report prepared by Tripp Umbach, a national consultant with expertise in economic impact studies. The current economic impact number grows to $6.4 billion annually when considering the academic-related functions (residency programs, research, etc.) at UNMC affiliates, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and the VA Health System.
UNMC, Nebraska Medicine and the affiliates also supported more than 56,000 jobs in the Nebraska economy, including not only direct employment, but also indirect jobs created through the supply chain, including equipment vendors, construction workers and others.
“UNMC and its clinical partners continue to be an important economic engine for the state of Nebraska,” said Jeffrey P. Gold, MD, chancellor of UNMC and chairman of the board at Nebraska Medicine. “As the medical center increases its already expanding national leadership role in health professions education, research and care, our statewide economic impact will increase as well, further benefiting all of the people of Nebraska for generations to come.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical center’s experts and educators provided extensive education and infectious diseases expertise to Nebraskans, efforts which stretched far beyond the economic impact, said James Linder, MD, CEO of Nebraska Medicine.
“One reason that the medical center continues to have such a beneficial economic impact on the state is its devotion to health care,” Dr. Linder said. “As medical center experts worked to keep fellow Nebraskans safe and provide reliable, timely and accurate medical knowledge to the country as a whole, the stature of our partnership and the benefits it provides continue to grow.”
Among the report’s findings:
In FY21, UNMC, Nebraska Medicine, and its affiliates generated $220.2 million in state and local tax revenue.
UNMC generates $9.35 in economic impact in the Nebraska economy for every $1 invested by the State of Nebraska’s general fund appropriations. That number grows to $36.76 in economic impact when including Nebraska Medicine, and to $39.88 when including Nebraska Medicine and other affiliates.
UNMC graduates working throughout Nebraska – including physicians, dentists and other health professionals — generated an economic impact of $5.1 billion.
The total economic impact from the 23 patents issued to UNMC researchers in FY21 is expected to boost the Nebraska economy annually by approximately $200 million over the next 10 years.
The five reported startup companies created as a result of UNMC patents are expected to generate an annual economic impact on the state of Nebraska of approximately $50 million in five years based on national growth standards, and also create approximately 450 new jobs.
“The state has been steadfast in its support of the mission of UNMC and its partners,” Dr. Gold said. “We see through this report that, apart from helping to meet the health care needs of our Nebraska neighbors, the state’s support advances not only the health and well-being of the citizens of our state, but it provides them a positive economic benefit as well.”