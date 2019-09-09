UNMC Enrollment Sets Record

(KFOR NEWS September 9, 2019) Student enrollment at the University of Nebraska Medical Center set another record high for the 19th straight year with 4,055 students enrolled for the 2019-2020 school year, an increase of 85 students or 2.1% over last year’s record of 3,970.
“This is a significant year for UNMC. For the first time in our history, we have enrolled more than 4,000 students, our 19th consecutive year of enrolment increase, and more than a 50% increase from where we were in 2000,” said Dele Davies, M.D., UNMC senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and dean for graduate studies. “It’s truly a reflection of our continued commitment to provide the highest quality programs to address the demand for highly skilled health care providers and scientists in our state and beyond.”
During UNMC’s 19 years of continued growth, it has added several new and critically needed programs, including this year, the first class of master’s degree in genetics counseling and a new master’s in health administration.
“Our genetics counseling program in particular is a good example of responding to a major community need due to the increasing and anticipated future explosion in genetics testing and the need for skilled counselors to help interpret the data and provide useful and empathetic advice to patients and their families,” Dr. Davies said.
The genetics counseling program was borne from a partnership between the UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute, the UNMC College of Allied Health Professions, UNMC’s hospital partner, Nebraska Medicine, and a number of community partners including Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Methodist Health System, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska and Boys Town National Research Hospital.
