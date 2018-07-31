UNMC Building National Reputation As Biosecurity Leader

The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s biosecurity teams – working with the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska (NSRI), Nebraska Medicine and Indiana University, Bloomington – have been busy this year conducting military research and training exercises for the Department of Defense and also providing training for civilian responders from across the nation.

Assistant vice chancellor for interprofessional health security training and education John Lowe is heading a team of 11 investigators from Nebraska, Indiana and NSRI evaluating the equipment and procedures used to airlift patients in bio-isolation. The project is being funded by a $1.1 million contract from the Department of Defense.

“UNMC and our partners are uniquely suited to conduct the complex systems-based research required by the U.S. Air Force to enhance infectious disease response,” Dr. Lowe said. “The Air Force’s commitment to building and maintaining infectious disease response aligns with UNMC’s mission to advance global health security.”

The Transportation Isolation System is an enclosure the Department of Defense designed to safely transport patients with highly contagious diseases. It was created during the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

The training has included simulated patients in two TIS pods on a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport.

Joshua Santarpia, Ph.D., associate professor of pathology and microbiology and the research director for NSRI, said his team has been working to ensure the TIS system can contain infectious disease, both as designed and in operation.

“The mission to safely transport highly infectious patients is a complex one, involving not only flexible and robust engineering controls, like the TIS system, but also equally robust training and procedures. Our team works closely with Air Mobility Command to ensure that both aspects of this mission are ready to meet the country’s needs,” he said.

Shawn Gibbs, Ph.D., the former associate dean for student affairs in the UNMC College of Public Health, was part of the original UNMC biocontainment team before becoming executive associate dean of public health at Indiana University.

“This unique partnership between the U.S. Air Force and its academic partners has the potential to help redefine capabilities for aeromedical evacuation of highly infectious patients,” he said.

Maj. Heather Cohen, Air Mobility Command deputy chief of medical modernization, said the University of Nebraska is considered to be the leading expert on containment of biological contamination in the United States.

“An exercise like this provides extremely important readiness training to our aeromedical airmen. “We don’t know what the bug of the future might be,” Cohen said. “This is the next step in preparing for as many scenarios as possible.”

The post UNMC Building National Reputation As Biosecurity Leader appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.