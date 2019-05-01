UNLPD Investigating Reports of Someone Taking Pictures In Dorm Showers

The University of Nebraska – Lincoln Police Department is investigating three reports of someone taking pictures of students in dorm showers.

KFOR’s media partner 10/11 Now is reporting that according to UNLPD, the three reports came in between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

All three reports came from students who were showering at Abel Hall, police said.

UNLPD said the reports were similar, with the victims saying they looked down and saw a hand with a cell phone slide under the stall of the shower and take a picture.

According to authorities, a possible suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made.