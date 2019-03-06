UNLPD Employee Found with Over a Pound of Marijuana

A staff assistant for the University of Nebraska at Lincoln Police Department was cited for possession of over a pound of marijuana.

Lincoln Police said on February 28, a task force served a search warrant at 1127 N 66th Street. Authorities found 1.5 pounds of pot, controlled pills, and suspected ecstasy. Kayla Floyd, 33, was cited by Lincoln Police.

According to a UNL spokesperson, Floyd was an employee of the UNL Police Department at the time but noted that her employment with the University ended on March 1.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

UNL Law Students Hold Mayoral Candidate Forum Company Sues Nebraska for Cancelled Contract Inmate Serving Life in Prison Reported Dead Bill to Make Room at Nebraska Prison Work Camp Advances Legislature Advances Bill to Ban Eyeball Tattooing Senators Advance Bill to Seal Juvenile Court Records Earlier