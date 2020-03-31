UNL, UNO Graduation Ceremonies Cancelled, But Will Have Online Option
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 31)–Officials at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Tuesday the 2020 Spring Commencement ceremony is officially cancelled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNL officials say they will do a live-stream of commencement exercises online on May 9 and will feature Husker volleyball coach John Cook as the guest speaker. “The May 2020 graduation celebration will be an all-university digital experience on May 9 to include undergraduate, masters, professional, doctoral and law students,” said a statement from the University.
Meanwhile, spring graduation for students at the University of Nebraska-Omaha will also have their in-person commencement ceremony cancelled and go to an online live stream on May 8.