UNL PLACES SIX GREEK HOUSES ON TEMPORARY SUSPENSION
Lincoln, Nebraska, Sept. 8, 2020 — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln placed several Greek chapters on immediate temporary suspension effective Sept. 8. These houses include: Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon.
Reports, including photos and videos, depicted large gatherings on the house properties on the evening of Sept. 7 without face coverings or physical distancing. This violates local COVID-19 health directives, university policies, the Cornhusker Commitment and the requirements and expectations for Greek-life chapters.
“I am very disappointed in the behavior that has now required us to take these measures,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said. “This kind of activity places the health of others and the community at risk. It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies. If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures.”
During the temporary suspension, these Greek chapters may not participate in, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, or participate in university-wide events as an organization. An investigation in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct will be conducted and disciplinary proceedings may follow.
N-U’s Enrollment Up Despite Covid