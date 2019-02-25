UNL Names New Dean of College of Education and Human Sciences

Sherri Jones has been named dean of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Education and Human Sciences.

Jones will officially begin the position on July 1, pending University of Nebraska Board of Regents approval. The university conducted a national search for this position.

Donde Plowman, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer, made the announcement Feb. 25. “I could not be more pleased for the College of Education and Human Sciences to have Dr. Jones assume the role of dean. She is a talented, experienced and well-respected scholar and department executive officer, and a Nebraskan who is committed and passionate about the university’s work,” Plowman said. “Sherri will step into the role as dean and make an immediate impact. I look forward to working with her to take the college to the next level of notoriety and excellence.”

Jones is a professor in and chair of the Department of Special Education and Communication Disorders at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. During the past seven years, Jones has developed a collaborative culture that enhanced research, improved grant productivity, increased partnerships with the campus and community, expanded clinical services and bolstered opportunities for study abroad. She is also director of the Barkley Memorial Center, which houses three training programs, two clinics, nine research laboratories, three partner service agencies and the Nebraska Hearing Aid Banks. She was recognized in 2005 with the college’s New Achiever Award and, in 2008, with the Dean’s Award for Outstanding Research from East Carolina University.

“As dean, I will work hard to build on the college’s strong traditions, advance the work of faculty, staff and students, and continue to develop its relationship with the Nebraska community,” Jones said. “Exciting times are ahead as we work toward the university’s N150 aspirations, and I look forward to further elevating the college to national and international prominence.”