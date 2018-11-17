UNL Medial Center Joins Worldwide Network to Combat Viruses

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The University of Nebraska Medical Center has joined a worldwide network composed of 29 countries combatting major threats from human viruses.
The medical center says the Global Virus Network represents experts at 45 Centers of Excellence and seven affiliates recognized for expertise in infectious diseases. The work includes drug development, research and training and education in the areas of biocontainment and antiviral therapeutics preparedness.

The medical center says it’s one of three of the network’s newest Centers of Excellence invited to join the network.

