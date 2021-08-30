UNL Fraternity Self Suspends After Accusations of Sexual Assault
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)—There’s been another report of a sexual assault in UNL’s fraternity system.
Chapter leaders of UNL’s Sigma Chi said in a social media post they put their house on self-suspension, after one of their members was accused of sexual assault that happened on the fraternity’s property recently. That member has been removed and Sigma Chi officials say the reported the alleged sexual assault to university officials and the chapter’s international headquarters.
This follows protests this past week, following a sexual assault against a member of UNL’s Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.