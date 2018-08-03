UNL Engineering Upgrades Ahead

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents Friday approved a $75 Million plan to replace one of the College of Engineering buildings and substantially upgrade another one.

The Scott Engineering Center, between 16th and 17th Streets north of Vine, will undergo a phased renovation and remodel. Included will be new research, classrooms, class labs, offices and student spaces as well as all new mechanical and electrical systems. 50,000 square feet of lab space would be prepared for future development.

Before the Scott project, however, the “Link” building, which connects Scott to Nebraska Hall, will be demolished and replaced with an 87,000 square foot building that will include research, classrooms, class labs, offices, student spaces, and a new mechanical tower.

The project timetable calls for preparations such as design work, selection of architects and contractors, construction starting in June of 2019, and completion just before the start of classes in the fall of 2022.

The bigger picture includes a ten year program to nearly double the size of the University’s College of Engineering. Dean Lance Perez outlined a goal of increasing the number of students from 3,600 to 6,100, the number of faculty members from 207 to 280, and to increase research expenditures from $33 to $125 Million per year. The College is currently ranked #82 in the U.S. News & World Report Undergraduate listing, and the plan sets a goal of moving to #50 by 2027.

“We were right in the middle of the pack when we were in the Big 12” Perez told the Regents Friday, “but we’re the smallest in the Big 10 in almost every category.” The University of Nebraska’s current engineering enrollment of 3,614 for the current year is dwarfed by 13,945 at Purdue, 13,150 at Illinois, and over 10,000 at both Penn State and Ohio State.

Perez told the Regents that research expenditures and the quality of students both rise dramatically as the size of the school grows, leading to Economic Development for the State because of additional companies locating near the school and creating job opportunities for its graduates.

“Right now STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) job growth in Nebraska is 2%. It’s 10% nationally” Perez said. He added “A lot of our graduates go out of state because there simply aren’t jobs here for them.”

The first steps in initiating growth, he said, are to get the necessary faculty and improve the facilities. “If we do that we’ll get the growth in students, we’ll get the growth in graduate students, we’ll get the growth in research expenditures, and we’ll see our rankings rise.”

Perez was also questioned about relationships between the Omaha and Lincoln branches of the College of Engineering. The merger of the two created considerable friction and opposition from UNO Faculty a year ago. “We’re collaborating more than ever” Perez said, “and the relationships are the best they’ve been in over two decades that I’ve been at the University.”

