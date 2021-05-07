UNL Commencement Changed Due To Weather Threat
Lincoln, Nebraska, (May 7, 2021) — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln announces the following weather update for Saturday’s undergraduate commencement ceremonies at Memorial Stadium:
The afternoon ceremony will be moved ahead from a 4 p.m. start to a 3 p.m. start to help avoid the possibility of thunderstorms in the late afternoon impacting the event. Digital tickets will be automatically changed to reflect this new start time. Graduates and guests can begin to arrive at 1:30 p.m.; graduates must arrive by 2:15 p.m.
Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremony will continue as planned. As a reminder, graduates and guests can begin to arrive at 8:30 a.m.
Umbrellas are allowed for guests at Saturday’s commencement ceremonies, and ponchos will be provided for graduates.
Both ceremonies are available via livestream at https://commencement.unl.edu.