UNL Calling for Fulfilling the Dream Award Nominations

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is seeking nominations for the 2020 Chancellor’s Fulfilling the Dream Award.
The award recognizes leaders who are role models both on and off campus. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the university or community.
The award was established in 1997 to honor those who have contributed to the university or Lincoln by promoting the goals and vision of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The awards are presented each January during ceremonies at the university’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Nomination letters should be sent by Jan. 5 to Jody Wood, MLK committee secretary, 128 Canfield Administration Building, Lincoln, NE 68588-0437, or via email to jwood2@unl.edu.
