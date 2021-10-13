UNL Bans Fraternity For 5 Years Following Sex Assault Report
(KFOR NEWS October 13, 2021) LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced a 5-year ban on Phi Gamma Delta fraternity for student conduct code violations following a report of a sexual assault at the fraternity’s house in August.
The report led to a massive protest outside the fraternity house and sparked similar protests on college campuses around the country.
The university said Tuesday in a news release that Phi Gamma Delta – better known as Fiji – is no longer recognized by the university and is suspended from the Lincoln campus through 2026.
Fiji was already on probation for previous violations of university policy when the assault was reported.
READ MORE: County Engineer Opens SW 2nd And Stagecoach Road