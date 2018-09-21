UNL Architecture Students Showcase Designs On PARKing Day

University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture students have transformed 16 parking stalls into habitable design installations along “P” Street in downtown Lincoln.

Friday’s PARKing Day is part of a global event that started in San Francisco back in 2005.

Associate architecture professor Dr. Peter Olshavsky has helped plan Lincoln’s Parking Day each year since 2011.

“They (San Francisco) did it as a sort of temporary thing. And then it has kind of expanded globally,” Dr. Olshavsky told KFOR News. He says the goal is to promote a better urban environment in Lincoln that’s not so car oriented.

The students are also showing the role design can play in the city of Lincoln. They say without good design all of Lincoln suffers.

The installations will be on display until 5 p.m. Friday. You can see them on P street between 11th and 14th.

