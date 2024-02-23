Unknown Adult Tried to Enter an LPS Elementary School Friday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–Lincoln Public Schools says an unknown adult apparently tried getting into Saratoga Elementary School off of 13th and South shortly after 8am Friday, prompting the building to go into secure mode.

That means all doors were locked and watched while classes continued.

LPS says staff members blocked that person from getting inside and called police. Normal activities resumed around 8:30am. Saratoga parents received a letter from LPS and the principal, notifying them of the situation. The letter is listed below.