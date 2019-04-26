University of Nebraska Seeking Volunteers for Flood Relief

The University of Nebraska is inviting community leaders to apply to serve as hosts for a new NU serviceship program that will send students across the state this summer to assist in recovery efforts from the recent devastating floods.

Local leaders representing government, business, education, the nonprofit world or other sectors who have ideas for service projects suited to students are invited to apply here. Applicants will be asked to describe the projects students would perform, as well as skills that would be helpful.

Potential projects might include:

Cleaning up local community centers, parks or other public spaces.

Helping put together community events.

Developing a literacy program or makerspace experience for children of flood victims.

Partnering with a volunteer management agency to help train and manage volunteers.

Working with community leaders on planning or visioning efforts.

Engaging seniors who have been affected by the flood.

Nebraska Extension specialists, together with a university-wide team that is coordinating NU’s flood response efforts, will select the community hosts after evaluating potential projects based on the mutual value they would provide for students and the communities.

“The University of Nebraska’s commitment to the state is that we’re going to be there for as long as it takes to recover from this natural disaster,” said Chuck Hibberd, dean and director of Nebraska Extension. “Our new flood recovery serviceships are a great example of how the University can be a partner to the state in rebuilding while simultaneously providing our students with real-world, impactful experience serving their communities.”

Community leaders with questions on the application process or serviceship program are invited to reach out to their local Extension expert here.

Based on a successful model developed by NU’s Rural Futures Institute, the flood recovery serviceship program will place up to 50 NU students in Nebraska communities for public service projects throughout the summer. Applications are open now and all undergraduate, graduate and professional students from any University of Nebraska campus are invited to apply.

Students will be paid $12.50 per hour for their work and may have the opportunity to earn college credit. The program is funded by a $250,000 investment from the University of Nebraska.

Complete information on the University of Nebraska’s coordinated response to the flooding is available here.