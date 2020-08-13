University of Nebraska Reaffirms Alliance With Big Ten Conference In Joint Statement
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 13)–It looks like the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will remain a member of the Big Ten Conference in athletics and academics, after a joint statement was issued by university officials on Thursday.
In a news release sent to KFOR News, NU President Ted Carter and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green sent the following statement.
“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance. We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”
This comes on the heels of the Big Ten announcing Tuesday afternoon that competition in all fall sports, including football, would not happen due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Husker head football coach Scott Frost and some players on Monday made it clear they wanted to still play football, if they could, and were exploring all options.
National sports commentators and other insiders in the Big Ten were highly critical of Nebraska still considering to play football in the middle of a pandemic, some had even pushed for the Huskers to leave the conference.