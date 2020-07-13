University of Nebraska Joins Amicus Brief Opposing New ICE Guidance For International Students
On behalf of its four campuses, the University of Nebraska system has joined an amicus brief opposing new federal guidance requiring international college students to leave the United States if their coursework is online-only.
The amicus brief supports a lawsuit filed last week by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology seeking to block the new policy from U.S. Immigrations & Customs Enforcement. The University of Nebraska is among 180-plus colleges and universities around the country, including most Big Ten institutions, that have joined amicus briefs supporting the Harvard/MIT position.
While NU’s campuses will be open for in-person, on-campus instruction this fall, university leaders are expressing their full support for international students not just in Nebraska, but across the country, according to NU System President Ted Carter.
“International students contribute enormously to the academic, cultural, social and economic fabric of our campuses and communities. Our University, our state and our country are immeasurably enriched by their presence,” Carter said. “We join colleagues across the country in hoping that these valued students will be provided as much flexibility as possible during a time of crisis. Here at the University of Nebraska, the chancellors and I will continue to do all we can to support our international students as they continue their educational journeys. We are fortunate to have them as part of our University family.”
In fall 2019, more than 4,100 international students were enrolled at UNL, UNO, UNK and UNMC. International students contributed more than $177 million to Nebraska’s economy in 2019, according to the Institute of International Education’s annual “Open Doors” report.
The four student body presidents of the University of Nebraska last week issued this joint statement in support of NU’s international students.