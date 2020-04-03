University of Nebraska Develops a COVID-19 Screening Mobile App
The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) has launched a groundbreaking mobile app to screen large groups of individuals who are concerned that they may have COVID-19 and to help first responders and other health care providers determine a person’s likelihood of carrying the disease.
1-Check COVID is an app that enables people to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps specific to their needs. The steps range from continued monitoring of symptoms, contacting one’s health care clinic or public health department to determine whether testing is needed, or going to the nearest emergency facility and/or calling “911.” The app also helps the user, if they wish, to share their COVID current risk profile with their health care professionals, employers, families and others.
“This will hopefully be lifesaving,” said UNMC and UNO Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. “The screening app is an important contribution to help our Nebraska communities and beyond navigate important symptoms of the coronavirus.”
Although not a diagnostic tool, 1-Check COVID will provide appropriate advice based on the user’s symptoms, recent travel, geographic region (based on the ZIP code) and medical history. Developers say the screening app will enable individuals to make thoughtful decisions about when, or if, they should seek medical attention and allow them to immediately share the results only if they so choose.
The app is currently available for download.