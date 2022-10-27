University Of Florida Faculty Senate Considers No Confidence Vote On Ben Sasse

(KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) FORBES – Ben Sasse’s anticipated selection next week by the University of Florida’s Board of Trustees to become the school’s new president is not going well. Sasse faces the unusual prospect of a no-confidence vote by the Faculty Senate even before he officially takes office.

The Faculty Senate has scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday afternoon (Oct. 27), when faculty members will consider a resolution of no confidence in the process that resulted in Sasse being named the sole finalist for the university’s presidency.

The meeting comes just days before Sasse, a Republican senator from Nebraska, was scheduled to be interviewed and presumably approved on Nov. 1 st by the university’s board of trustees. Read more here.

