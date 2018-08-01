University Medical Center Research Funding Sets Record

University of Nebraska Medical Center researchers have set a new record – bringing in $135.6 million in research funding for fiscal year 2018, up 15.8 percent from $117 million the previous year.

“Kudos to our research community for their success and hard work,” said Jennifer Larsen, M.D., vice chancellor for research at UNMC. “Everyone contributed to this accomplishment.”

UNMC saw increases in the total number of grants, the number of unique principal investigators, the total number of faculty on grants, the average size of grants, and the number of large grants such as center grants.

Several units of UNMC saw double digit increases in their research awards: the Eppley Institute for Cancer Research (19.5 percent), the Munroe-Meyer Institute (39.3 percent), the Colleges of Medicine (11.4 percent), Pharmacy (10.7 percent), and Public Health (63.4 percent). Awards from federal agencies increased 15 percent overall.

The $135.6 million has been awarded to specific individuals for projects that cover a broad range of topics, including:

· $2.27 million to Rob Lewis, Ph.D., Eppley Institute, to develop the Nebraska Center for Molecular Target Discovery & Development, which is focused on taking small molecules into new biomarkers or treatments for cancer and other diseases.

· $2.1 million to Keely Buesing, M.D., department of surgery, for novel strategies to address en route care of warfighters who sustain lung injury.

· $1.64 million to Surinder Batra, Ph.D., College of Medicine, for a multi-project grant focused on understanding pancreatic cancer metastasis.

· $1.14 million to Tatiana Bronich, Ph.D., College of Pharmacy, to continue to grow and develop the Nebraska Center for Nanomedicine, strategies to transform medicines to make them more effective in reaching their target.

· $510,000 to David Dzewaltowski, Ph.D., College of Public Health, for community strategies that might improve the physical activity of youth.

· $380,000 to Christine Eisenhauer, Ph.D., College of Nursing-Northern Division, for a mobile technology strategy to engage rural men in losing weight.

The post University Medical Center Research Funding Sets Record appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.