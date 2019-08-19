University Invites Public to Presidential Search Listening Sessions

Members of the NU community and public are encouraged to attend a series of listening sessions in early September to share their input on the search for the next president of the University of Nebraska.
The listening sessions, which will take place Sept. 3 through Sept. 9 across the four NU campuses, will be hosted by the Board of Regents together with the executive firm AGB Search. Feedback provided by faculty, staff, students, alumni and members of the public at the sessions will help refine the criteria by which the Presidential Search Advisory Committee screens and evaluates candidates.
In a joint statement, Board of Regents Chairman Tim Clare of Lincoln and Vice Chairman Jim Pillen of Columbus said: “We hope Nebraskans will take advantage of this opportunity to help guide what we believe is a critical leadership search for our university and state. The feedback we’ve received so far has had a significant impact. We’re grateful to the many stakeholders who have engaged up to this point, and we look forward to hearing from many more throughout the process.”
Individuals who are unable to attend any of the listening sessions are invited to submit feedback to presidentsearch@nebraska.edu.
Details on the listening sessions follow:
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Tuesday, Sept. 3, Nebraska Union Auditorium, 1400 R St.
- 8 to 9 a.m.: Open session
- 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Student session with UNL Regent Emily Johnson
- 11 a.m. to Noon: Staff/administrator session
- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Alumni/community session
- 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Faculty session in conjunction with UNL Faculty Senate meeting
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Tuesday, Sept. 3, Truhlsen Campus Events Center, 619 S. 42nd St.
- 9 to 10 a.m.: Alumni/community session
- 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Staff/administrator session
- Noon to 1 p.m.: Student session with UNMC Regent Keith Ozanne
- 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Open session
Monday, Sept. 9, Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center Conference Room, ground level
- 5 to 6 p.m.: Faculty session in conjunction with UNMC Faculty Senate meeting
University of Nebraska-Omaha
Wednesday, Sept. 4, College of Public Affairs and Community Service Collaboration Space, Rooms 132 and 132D, 6320 Maverick Plaza
- 9 to 10 a.m.: Open session
- 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Staff/administrator session
- Noon to 1 p.m.: Student session with UNO Regent Aya Yousuf
- 2 to 3 p.m.: Faculty session in conjunction with UNO Faculty Senate Executive Committee meeting
- 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Alumni/community session
University of Nebraska-Kearney
Thursday, Sept. 5, Nebraskan Student Union, Antelope Room, 1013 W. 27th St.
- 7 to 8 p.m.: Faculty session in conjunction with UNK Faculty Senate meeting
Friday, Sept. 6, Nebraskan Student Union, Room Ponderosa A, 1013 W. 27th St.
- 9 to 10 a.m.: Open session
- 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Staff/administrator session
- Noon to 1 p.m.: Student session
- 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Alumni/community session
