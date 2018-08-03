University Budget Seeks To Restore Cuts

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents has approved what President Hank Bounds describes as a modest budget request for the next two year biennium. The four N-U campuses are paying their basic operating expenses with a $571 Million appropriation for the fiscal year that started July 1. They’ll ask the Governor and Legislature to increase the amount to $588 Million for the year beginning July 1, 2019, and to $610 Million for the following year. If approved, the increases will amount to 3% in the first year and 3.7% the second.

The increases requested include 2% for salaries, subject to upcoming collective bargaining, 3% for utilities, 3% for accounting, and 1% for general operations.

Bounds made it clear, however, that any less than the amounts requested will force further cuts or tuition increases.

“If we were to be flat-funded during this next biennium, the quick math is that we would have a $39 Million recurring budget gap to close” he said, pointing to inflation and uncontrollable cost increases such as salaries, which are state mandated and subject to collective bargaining, and health insurance.

He also said the requested increases do not cover all of the University’s needs. “Let’s assume that the State funds this as requested” he said. “We will still have costs to cover. We will have to do that either by bringing in revenue in some way, or by making additional cuts down the road.”

Bounds also made it clear that the new Fiscal Year, which started July 1, is the first in which the full impact of the past two years cuts will be felt. He also pointed to likely increases in expenses that will occur over the next year.

“Before we start day one of the next biennium, our best estimate is $17.3 Million in new costs for the first year of the biennium and $21.7 Million in new costs (for the second year), based on what is absolutely required.”

State law requires the University to submit its budget request at this time each year. It will be considered by the Legislature in its upcoming session, which begins in January of 2019.

The post University Budget Seeks To Restore Cuts appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.