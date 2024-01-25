United To Stop Flight Service Between Lincoln and Houston

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 25)–Lincoln will lose another flight destination later this spring.

Lincoln Airport officials on Thursday announced that United Airlines will stop flight service between Lincoln and Houston effective May 23. The news comes amid some great passenger numbers over the past fiscal year, with 85% of all passenger seats occupied. In November and December alone, about 90 to 92% of those seats were in use.

The Lincoln Airport said in a statement Thursday with the discontinuing of the destination to Houston, additional flights to Denver and Chicago will happen this summer and fall.