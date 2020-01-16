United States Senate Passes USMCA Trade Deal

The Senate has approved a new North American trade pact that rewrites the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico. Passage of the measure, known as USMCA, will now go to Trump for his signature.
USMCA would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA.
Governor Pete Ricketts was happy to see USMCA be passed saying “the passage of USMCA by the U.S. Senate is a big victory for Nebraska and our ag producers. It ensures Nebraska will have the opportunity to grow our relationship with Canada and Mexico, two of the most important markets for our ag products.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau also commented saying “This brings long-term stability to Nebraska agriculture markets with two of Nebraska’s most important trading partners. USMCA ensures Nebraska beef, pork, corn, and soybean producers will maintain access to Mexico and Canada markets that account for significant portions of Nebraska’s overall international agricultural sales.”
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse was happy with the outcome and said “We’ve fought long and hard to get here. Nebraskans are tough and the past couple of years have been a hard slog. We don’t give up. Our farmers and ranchers literally feed the world, and they do that through trade.”
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer applauded congress on their work saying “Nebraska’s families, ag producers, and manufacturers depend on access to Canada and Mexico, our state’s two largest export markets. I am happy that Congress got this deal done and look forward to President Trump signing it.”
