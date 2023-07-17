Union Bank Advances to Area 5 Legion Baseball Championship Game

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–Union Bank of Lincoln Pius X has automatically qualified for the Area 5 Legion Baseball championship game, after defeating Carpetland of Lincoln East 4-2 Sunday night at Den Hartog Field.

Meanwhile, Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest beat JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast 6-3. Pinnacle Bank and Carpetland will play 7pm Monday to see who plays Union Bank in Tuesday’s Area 5 championship.

The two final teams remaining in the Area 5 championship game automatically qualify for the State Legion Baseball Tournament.